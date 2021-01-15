Ghaziabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh has received the first lot of coronavirus vaccines containing 2,710 vials.

The vaccines have been stored in the deep freezers kept in the building of integrated disease surveillance project located inside the premises of the MMG district government.

One vial is having doses for 10 people.

The vaccines would be sent at four centres -- Santosh Medical College, district women hospital, Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi and community health centre in Dasna.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that 400 people would be vaccinated on Saturday after the nationwide vaccination drive in inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the storage place to keep strict watch on the deep freezers.

In the first phase, Oxford's Covishield vaccines would be injected and a target of 21,000 people have been fixed for vaccination, Pandey added. PTI

