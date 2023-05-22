New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The first phase (May 21-24) of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate examinations was successfully completed in three shifts, UGC Chairman N Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday.

The UGC Chairman said that the total number of candidates scheduled today was 2,65,248. The attendance on Sunday was 76 per cent, which is a significant jump from 62 per cent last year.

Also Read | Uma Bharti Health Update: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Hospitalised After Feeling Unwell in Bhopal.

"The first of CUET-UG concluded well in all 271 cities and 447 centres. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 was 87,879. The second shift of CUET-UG ended well in all 272 cities and 448 centres. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 2 was 87,903. The third shift of CUET-UG also concluded well in all 271 cities and 458 centres. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 3 was around 89,466," Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

He informed that the exam started later than scheduled in 2 per cent of the centres but was successfully completed.

Also Read | Road Rage in Delhi: DTC Conductor Stabbed by Three Youths After He Objects to Their Reckless Driving, Accused Arrested.

"The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, like power fluctuations and late entries of students. We request the students to come staggered to avoid this kind of situation. We have now taken administrative measures to prevent such situations in the future. In many cities, we have also taken help from the traffic police to minimize traffic jams around the centres," he said.

The UGC Chairman added, "We have also provided basic amenities like water, refreshments, and covered shelters/waiting areas to Candidates and their Parents / Guardians. Candidates and their parents were also regularly informed about the steps taken and the exam start status in the centres where there was a delay in starting the test. We will continue to take measures to provide a better experience to the students sitting for CUET-UG".

Jagadesh Kumar said that the preparations are underway for the second phase (May 25-28) of the examinations.

The city information slips for the third phase (May 29-June 2) will also be released soon.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 (Fourteen Lacs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight) candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. Candidates have applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024.

The examination is being conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)