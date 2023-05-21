New Delhi, May 21: In yet another case of road rage, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor was beaten and then stabbed by three youths after he objected to their reckless driving on the wrong side, which resulted in their vehicle hitting the bus, police said. A senior police official said that they received a PCR call of the incident in Shastri Park area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Delhi Road Rage: Man Stabbed to Death, Cousin Thrashed in Mangolpuri, Accused Detained.

Three youth, on a Mahindra Supro Van, coming from wrong side, brushed against the DTC bus, breaking its side view mirror. "When the DTC bus driver and conductor objected to their rash driving, the three youth pulled the conductor down and assaulted him with a paper cutter and blades. The conductor sustained injury on his neck and abdomen," the police official said. Road Rage in Delhi: Delivery Man Thrashed to Death For Failing to Give Passage to Car in Ranjeet Nagar; Two Arrested.

The victim, Beer Singh, was taken to a nearby government hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said that they lodged a case and have arrested the accused Manjeet, Vishal and Alam, and lodged a case of attempt to murder against them.

