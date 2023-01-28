Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the first priority must be given to providing the basic infrastructure to the children.

Speaking after opening the Science Fair-2023 here on Friday, he said, "the government spends crores of rupees on residential educational institutions. Money is spent on building, compound walls and other things."

"As told in the State cabinet and functions, special attention must be given to providing basic facilities to kids. First, you make the changes to be done and then focus on other things," he added.

Bommai added, "despite spending Rs 30 crore on each school, the facilities that should have been made for the children are not happening. This is the gift of the previous governments due to the contract system."

"When Govind Karjol was the Social Welfare Minister, special funds were given towards providing desks, sleeping places and books, and a lot of things have improved in the last three years," Bommai further said.

"I am happy to note that the Residential Schools Association organised the Science Fair. The purpose of starting the residential schools is to provide higher education, and quality education to SC/ST and Backward Classes children. Over 1000 schools are participating in this science fair," he stated.

"Upon the evaluation of these schools, it was found that the students of these schools have improved a lot and scored more marks than others in the competitive exams. They have come out of an inferiority complex and gained self-confidence," he further stated.

"These institutions need to be strengthened further, and the children must be given quality education for them to develop their personalities. The government is formulating special programs in this regard", he said.

Stressing the need to start the competitive exams in schools, Bommai said, "equality has been ensured among the kids. The shortfalls in schools must be addressed and take all steps to prepare the children to face the competitive exams."

"The students have come here by scoring good marks and they must go back from here with over 90 per cent marks. Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari has done good work and teaching karate to three lakh girl students is a big achievement. The minister has taken steps to remove untouchability in society," he further stated.

He said holding the science fair is a good experiment to allow the kids to show their scientific temperament. Earlier, learning science was very difficult and now things have changed. Introducing science to deprived children will bring changes to society. These kinds of science fairs must be held in other places.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunath, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary P.Manivannan and others were present. (ANI)

