New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A fisherman who suffered seizure and fell overboard from a fishing boat, has been rescued by members of an Indian Coast Guard ship, braving rough seas, off the coast of Tamil Nadu, the ICG said on Thursday.

The Coast Guard shared the update in a post on X.

"A fisherman suffering seizure & falling overboard from #IFB Farish was rescued by #ICG Ship C-432 near #Mandapam, braving rough seas. Life-saving aid was rendered, stabilizing the victim before transfer to GH #Ramanathapuram. @IndiaCoastGuard -Saving Lives at Sea. #SavingLivesatSea #MaritimeRescue #ICGResponds," it said.

