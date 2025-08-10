Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): The special campaign launched on Raksha Bandhan by IRS officer Narendra Kumar Yadav, who is also the Ambassador for Fit India Movement, in collaboration with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, concluded with fervent participation and support from across the country, as per an official statement.

The event, held at Patanjali, Haridwar, witnessed a powerful live fitness session where Narendra Yadav and Baba Ramdev worked out together, inspiring thousands who joined both on-ground and through live television broadcasts.

The energy of the session captivated audiences and conveyed a strong message - fitness is not optional; it should be an integral part of daily life to prevent lifestyle diseases and ensure long-term health.

During the event, a large number of participants from different parts of the country joined the live session as Narendra Yadav and Ramdev showcased simple yet powerful exercises that can be done by anyone.The campaign promoted the idea that steroids are not the answer to fitness; natural health, yoga, and proper nutrition are the real keys to a strong body and mind. Visual storytelling during the event portrayed the emotional theme of "A Sister's Pledge to Save Her Brother's Life."During the session, Yadav reiterated his message to the youth and said, "You need to decide what is right for your life. Steroids destroy not just your body but your mind. Many youngsters face depression, mental health problems, and even suicidal tendencies due to steroid abuse. Choose a healthy, natural path."Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev supported this cause, saying, "Fitness should not be temporary. It must be a part of your lifestyle. Yoga, Ayurveda, and proper nutrition can prevent lifestyle diseases and give you a stronger, happier life."The event concluded with participants taking a pledge to stay away from steroids, adopt fitness as a way of life, and spread awareness in their communities. The visuals of sisters tying rakhis and brothers pledging to live a healthy life captured the true spirit of this movement. (ANI)

