Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Five additional COVID testing laboratories are being set up in the recently established government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir which would be functional in the next two weeks, an official spokesman said here on Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) -- a fully-owned company of the J-K government -- has placed purchase orders for machinery and equipment for these laboratories, he said.

The official said these labs are likely to be made functional in the next two weeks.

The JKMSCL is leading the fight against COVID-19 by providing uninterrupted key medical supplies in the form of equipment, safety material and medicines, he said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the corporation has extended all resources to strengthen the healthcare institutions in the UT, the spokesman said, adding that it has provided 6,566 oxygen cylinders, including 2,673 for Jammu Division and 3,893 for Kashmir Division.

In view of the rapid increase in serious patients in the Kashmir Division, purchase orders were placed for additional 5,192 (D-type and B-type) oxygen cylinders and supplies have started reaching the UT, he said.

The spokesman said 2,800 oxygen concentrators have also been provided to COVID healthcare facilities (970 in Jammu and 1,830 in Kashmir).

In addition to that, 327 ventilators have been provided -- 151 in Jammu and 176 in Kashmir, he said.

The installation of the ventilators is underway and an additional 400 ventilators are expected from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare very shortly, the official said.

Around 2,600 fingertip pulse oximeters, 3,000 non-contact thermometers, 776 patient monitors, 126 ECG units, 805 Fowler and Semi-Fowler beds, 840 bedside lockers, 1,200 saline stands etc have also been provided, he said.

The spokesman said to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals, around 3.30 lakh PPE kits, 3.90 lakh N95 masks, 37 lakh triple-layer masks, 65,000 sanitisers etc have been made available, and sufficient stocks are being maintained to overcome any unforeseen event.

To strengthen COVID testing in the existing labs, the JKMSCL has provided 6,04,000 Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits, 1,90,700 RT-PCR kits, 1,60,000 RNA Extraction kits, 25,000 Rapid Antigen Tests etc, he said.

For treatment of very serious patients, the JKMSCL has placed a purchase order for 1020 vials of remdesivir, and supplies are expected shortly, the spokesman added.

