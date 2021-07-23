Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday morning raided and allegedly seized five daggers and two lakh cash so far from one of the houses of the active and notorious rowdies, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch informed.

The raids have been conducted at the houses of Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil, J B Narayan, and their associates, said Bengaluru Central Crime Branch, it added.

Two lakh cash and one dagger were allegedly seized from the house of Wilson Garden Naga while four daggers were seized from the houses of other rowdies.

A total of 45 houses are being searched by the CCB, added the Central Crime Branch.

The raids are underway. (ANI)

