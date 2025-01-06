Agartala, Jan 6 (PTI) Five suspected human traffickers have been arrested from Madhupur area in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Monday.

The accused were remanded to three-day police custody when produced before a local court.

“Based on credible inputs, a joint team of GRP, BSF and intelligence agencies carried out a raid at Harihardola area on Sunday night and arrested five human traffickers. They are wanted in two separate human trafficking cases,” Officer in Charge (OC), Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das, told PTI.

“They have been granted three-day police remand for interrogation,” he said.

Das said during preliminary investigation, the accused revealed names of more persons of the gang and search is on to trace them.

He said as many as 108 foreign nationals were arrested at Agartala railway station from August 1 to December 31 last year. Out of them, 98 were “Bangladesh nationals and the remaining 10 were Rohingyas”.

A total of 30 human traffickers were arrested in connection with 29 specific cases registered during the period, he added.

