Sultanpur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Five people were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were travelling to Bihar's Sasaram from Delhi when the accident took place at the 183-km milestone, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Pours Hot Boiling Oil on Boyfriend After Learning He Was Going To Get Engaged to Another Woman in Erode.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said the victims have been identified as Sahil Khand (19), Shahrukh (25), Saina Khatoon (37), Jamila (33) and Rukhsar (31).

The accident took place around 11.45 am, she said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Karnataka Visit: Boy Attends Rally Topless After Security Agencies Remove His Black T-Shirt.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)