Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

Two cars rammed into each other on the highway near Maktal in the district on Sunday evening, they said.

One of the cars appeared to have tried to overtake another vehicle but crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction, they said.

There were four occupants in one car and three in another vehicle. Out of the seven, five people were killed and two sustained injuries.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

