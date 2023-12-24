Nagpur, Dec 24: A 32-year-old man who was in depression after the death of his wife four months ago allegedly committed in suicide in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

He was identified as Amol Gondule, a resident of Pardodi Vakil village, the Saoner police station official said. Mumbai: Husband Dies by Suicide Minutes After Hearing Wife's Voice On Phone, Sends His Last Picture On WhatsApp.

"He had taken to alcohol after his wife's death. On Saturday afternoon, he hanged himself in his house," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)