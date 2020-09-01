Hazaribagh/ Chatra, Aug 31 (PTI) Five Naxals were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

An ultra of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was arrested from the Balumath area in Latehar district, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sahendra Yadav alias Narian, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested when he was visiting his home in Barbahdih village of the district, a senior officer said.

There are 17 cases, including that of loot, kidnapping and extortion, registered against him, he said.

Four People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) militants were arrested in another operation in Hazaribagh district, police said.

They were arrested from a roadside eatery on Sunday night, an officer said.

"This was a big achievement as these four dreaded PLFI militants began a reign of terror in the coal belt of Ramgarh, Ranchi, Hazaribag and Chatra districts," said Hazaribagh's Superintendent of Police Karthick S.

Meanwhile, top Naxalite Manoj Kumar Dehri who was serving a life sentence died in the Dumka Central Jail at the age of 60, officials said.

He was in jail since 2008 and had diabetes and high blood pressure, they said.

