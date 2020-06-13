Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Five New COVID-19 Cases in ITBP, Active Tally at 29

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:03 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 29, officials said on Saturday.

As per ITBP's bulletin, 195 personnel have recovered from COVID-19 till date.

Also Read | Complete Shutdown to be Imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Every Sunday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

