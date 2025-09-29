Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi claimed the lives of five people, including a man, two women, and two children, after a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle on Monday.

Hardoi DM Anunaya Jha said that the accident occured at the Sursa police station limits and the carrier vehicle has been recovered.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by 'Friend' at Gwalior Fort Under Pretext of Lift to School in Madhya Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

"One man, two women and two children riding on a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. All five people died on the spot. The carrier vehicle has been recovered, while the driver is at large. Action is being taken against the vehicle's owner. The family of the deceased will be provided with all possible assistance by the administration," DM Anunaya Jha told reporters.

He further said that the bodies were sent to the Medical College for post-mortem.

Also Read | Canada Government Declares Bishnoi Gang Led by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi As Terrorist Organisation.

According to DM Anunaya Jha, the victims were identified as Santram (30 years), Sangeeta (28 years), Gauri (2 years), Mohini (32 years), and Vasu (9 months).

Eyewitnesses said that the victims were returning home after a 'mudan' ceremony when they were hit by a speeding carrier vehicle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)