Sambalpur, Apr 24 (PTI) Five persons were critically injured when a wild boar attacked them in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Monday, police said.

The injured also included a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. The wild boar attacked them inside the Kayakud forest in Jujumura block to pluck kendu leaves.

The injured persons were identified as Sakha Dharua,35, and her daughter Laxmipriya Dharua,9, besides Santi Munda,36, and her daughter Rinki Munda,16, of village Amlipani and Ahalya Bhoi,60, of village Kayakud.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

They went inside the forest to pluck Kendu leaves early in the morning. A wild boar suddenly attacked them, police said.

On seeing the attack, the people, who were present in the nearby area, rushed to the spot and chased away the wild boar. The injured persons were rushed to the Jujumura hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

Divisional Forest of Officer (DFO), Sambalpur, V Neelannavar said, the injured persons will be provided compensation as per the provision of the government. "I have asked the range officer to guide them for this purpose," he said.

