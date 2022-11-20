Berhampur (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Odisha Police on Saturday arrested five students including two juveniles in a college in Berhampur for allegedly ragging and harassing a girl student.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident was reported from Binayak Acharya College, Berhampur. Among the five students arrested three are senior students and two are juveniles. The College administration rusticated 12 students who were seen in the viral video harassing the girl.

"The video went viral in Berhampur where 12 college students were seen harassing a girl student. The case was registered under POCSO and IT Acts. Five were detained while three adults and two juveniles were arrested. College rusticated the students while counselling of others was done," said Superintendent of Police, Berhampur Saravana Vivek.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

