Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Five poachers who allegedly killed a tiger in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka recently have been nabbed by the state Forest department personnel with Union Minister of Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar praising the latter for their swift action.

The poachers had shot dead the male tiger at Nagaraole and mutilated it for its claws and canines recently, officials said.

All the five involved have been nabbed within ten days, they said, adding tiger claws, canines and deer meat among others that have been recovered from them.

"Well done, Forest staff & officers of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve for nabbing all the culprits responsible for poaching the Tiger, in such quick time," Javadekar tweeted.

Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh too took to twitter appreciating the department officials.

He said swift action by officials and staff of the forest department at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has led to the arrest of five poachers successfully.

"This is a warning bell for poachers. The government is committed to control poachers, increasing the number of animals, and bringing down man-tiger conflicts. We have a responsibility to hand over beautiful wildlife to our future generations," Sing tweeted.

Sniffer dog 'Rana' from Bandipur played a key role in tracing the poachers, officials said adding further investigation was on.

