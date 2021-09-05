Sukma, Sep 5 (PTI) Five Naxals were nabbed by a joint team of the police and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday.

Three tiffin bombs were recovered from the five ultras on Saturday by a joint team of the CRPF, DRG, CAF and police personnel out on a search cum area domination operation in the jungles of Kangodipara village in the Phulbagdi police station area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told reporters.

A case under the Explosives Substances Act was registered against these Naxals identified as Kalmu Sanna (36), Muchaki Pojja (31), Kalmu Ganga (24), Muchaki Ayata (31) and Muchaki Ayata (31), he said.

