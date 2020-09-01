New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): National flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were at half-mast on Tuesday as the country observes a 7-day State mourning following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The state mourning is being observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the former President, who passed away on Monday.

Also Read | JEE Main 2020 Today: Students Reach Exam Centres; COVID-19 Guidelines And Social Distancing Norms in Place.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. (ANI)

Also Read | Candidates Appearing for JEE Main Arrive at ICE Centre in Raipur’s Sarona: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 1, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)