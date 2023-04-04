Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Flight services were hit on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located, airport authorities said.

Eight domestic flights were diverted to Chennai while six departures were delayed, the airport officials told PTI.

"Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM. Eight arriving domestic flights were diverted to Chennai and six departure flights were delayed,” an airport official said.

The official added that the normal operations have resumed.

"Flights diverted to Chennai are being refueled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening.

Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

On the other hand, there was no rainfall in the central region of the city.

