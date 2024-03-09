Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) Several persons were injured in an accident at Varkala beach here on Saturday when a huge wave hit a floating bridge that people were standing on, toppling many of them into the water, police said.

An officer of the Varkala police station said 11 persons, including two children, were injured in the accident in which a handrail of the floating bridge was also broken due to the impact of the waves.

Two of the injured persons were referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College as their injuries were serious, police said.

As the people standing on the floating bridge were wearing life jackets, they could be brought back to shore quickly and safely without any loss of life, it said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm, police said.

