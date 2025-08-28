New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): A flood relief camp has been set up in Delhi's Mayur Vihar as the water level of the River Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday. The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days.

"These tents are set up for living...People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes," Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, said to ANI about these flood relief camps.

According to a report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next few days. The IMD has issued a "Thunderstorm with rain" forecast for New Delhi from today until August 31.

On Wednesday, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark. The water level flowed at 205.39 meters at 9 pm. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Meanwhile, amid continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway has been closed due to a landslide in Banala. Officials said that the restoration work is underway. Heavy rain in the Kullu district has also led to a portion of the highway being washed away as the Beas River flows in spate.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for today and tomorrow. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a portion of the highway was washed away by the Beas River, which was flowing in spate, according to Kullu police.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said parts of the district were being evacuated as water levels rose sharply. "Because of continuous rainfall, our National Highway has been damaged at many points... The water level is very high. I request that everyone avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. Some areas were evacuated yesterday, and some areas are being evacuated as we speak. All our officers are on the field..." she told ANI.

She added that the situation had worsened after two days of incessant rain. "NH 3 is damaged at Bindu Dhank. There is waterlogging in the bus stand. In Bahang, near the BRO portion, some restaurants and shops are affected due to water... Mining link roads are also disrupted... Orange alert has been issued..." she said. (ANI)

