Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with nearly 86,000 people hit by the deluge across five districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Bongaigaon is the worst affected where almost 53,000 people are in distress, followed by Dhemaji (over 16,000) and Chirang (over 13,200).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines 'Disease-Modifying' Not ‘Preventing’; Masks Must Even After 2nd Dose of Vaccination, Says ICMR Director Balram Bhargava.

At present, 174 villages are under water and 5,147.34 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It said authorities are running 34 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 6,592 people have taken shelter.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Fusion To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Prices, Features & Other Details.

Roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)