New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday.

"Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

