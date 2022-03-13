Bhopal, March 13: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 25-year-old tribal woman was gang-raped by the driver and cleaner of a private transport bus in the Manawar area of Dhar district. The incident took place on Friday, said the police. The accused, Kamal Singh (driver) and Pankaj Kumar (cleaner) were arrested on Saturday while the conductor of the bus is absconding.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the victim boarded the bus from Kukshi to go to her village on Friday, but the driver didn’t stop the bus near her village. When asked, the driver said he did not pay attention to the bus stop. However, when all the passengers got off the bus, the accused duo sexually violated the victim. Assam Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped at Hotel in Guwahati.

The victim raised the alarm when some locals rushed to help her and held the driver while two others managed to flee. The cleaner was arrested in the afternoon, said police. The two accused have been booked under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

