Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to not let their guard down and ramp up tracing COVID-19 patients and their contacts.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 4 lakh-mark, as per the health department.

"Just lockdown is not important, but tracing of patients and their contacts should be the focus. All municipalities need to follow the rules strictly," Thackeray told a cabinet meeting.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 3.62 per cent while the case doubling rate is 27 days, which has improved to 70 days in Mumbai, state Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas said.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to Governor B S Koshyari that the monsoon session of the legislature be convened on September 7.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told ministers that the issue of delayed payment of salaries to employees of the state transport corporation will be taken up soon.

A proposal to give relief to power consumers affected by inflated tariffs will be discussed in the next meeting of the cabinet, he said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal tosign an agreement with the Asia Development Bank (ADB) forthe Rs 1,000 crore Maharashtra Agri Business Network (MAGNET) project, aimed at helping horticulture farmers.

The project, with 30 per cent contribution of the state government, will be implemented in all districts for a period of six years.

The cabinet also decided to promoteagro-based food processing industry by setting up mega projects in the state.

The government has decided to classify such projects region-wise as per the quantum of investment.

A project will be recognised as a mega project if an investment of over Rs 100 crore is made in aspirational districts like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad and Hingoli.

Such project will have to employ at least 200 people in these districts.

The investment criterion is kept at more than Rs 200 crore in Marathwada and Vidarha regions and in Dhule, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, and over Rs 250 crore in the rest of the state.

All these projects will be given incentives and a grant for industrial development in tune with capital investment, a release said.

The cabinet also approved several schemes for government contractors to ensure that projects are not delayed due to the COVID 19 crisis.

They would be given extension till September 15 to complete ongoing works, it said.

