Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday encouraged students to effectively follow a daily routine to manage stress during examinations.

The governor, along with students and teachers, watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | West Bengal: Clashes Between BJP Supporters and Cops Trigger Tension in North 24 Parganas's Barrackpore (Watch Videos).

Following the programme, he interacted with students.

Radhakrishnan said teachers and parents gained valuable insights from the programme on how to support children during examinations.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Unnatural Sex Demand, Woman Bites Husband's Private Parts in Hamirpur.

He emphasised the prevalence of stress in everyone's life and suggested that students overcome it by adhering to a disciplined daily routine.

The governor stressed the importance of not delaying tasks and advised students to comprehend subjects thoroughly.

Additionally, he encouraged the development of writing habits, which can bolster confidence levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)