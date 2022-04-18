Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope on Monday said his Shiv Sena colleagues in the state government Sandipan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar should follow the policy of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and should not turn away workers of his party.

Also Read | CG Vyapam Patwari Exam Admit Card 2022 Released At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Tope was speaking at an NCP workers' meet here in the presence of Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Railway Police Official Killed, 2 Others Injured in Terrorist Attack in Pulwama.

He said NCP workers were facing problems and assured the gathering he would speak to Bhumre and Sattar to not turn them away.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)