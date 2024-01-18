New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with customs officials, conducted a joint inspection at the Public Bonded Warehouse and recovered 45 metric tonnes of expired beer, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore in Dwarka.

The findings at the warehouse on January 11, revealed a clear violation of the provisions outlined in the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006.

As per an official release, during the inspection of goods, it was discovered that a Food Business Operator (FBO) had a stockpile of 45 metric tonnes of expired beer of a popular brand, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore, stored in the warehouse.

In response to the violations, FSSAI, under the supervision of its Director, Northern Region, Ms S Vijayarani, took immediate action by seizing all the expired products under the FSS Act, 2006.

The seized products will be subject to further investigation.

FSSAI is currently conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter to ascertain the full extent of the violation and to take necessary actions as per the regulatory framework.

FSSAI's crackdown underlines its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers, by enforcing stringent regulations and taking timely action against the FBOs who are violating the regulatory provisions. (ANI)

