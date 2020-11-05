Kohima, Nov 5 (PTI) Nagaland for the ninth consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 144 patients recuperated from the disease while 57 new infections pushed the tally to 9,264, a health department official said on Thursday.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Nagaland has gone up to 87.17 per cent as 8,078 patients have recovered from the infection, the official said.

Also Read | Valmiki Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"57 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Kohima 28, Dimapur 26, and one each in Mon, Peren and Mokokchung districts. Also, 144 positive patients have recovered Dimapur 72, Kohima 58, Mon 6, Peren 5 and Zunheboto 3," said Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland now has 1,055 active COVID-19 cases, which is 11.39 per cent of the caseload, said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Also Read | Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A COVID-19 infected patient died in Kohima during the day increasing the death toll to 48, he said.

However, 39 deaths are due to contagion, six are not related to COVID-19 and three are under investigation, he said.

Altogether 83 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The district-wise distribution of confirmed cases are: Dimapur (5,169), Kohima (2,772), Mon (501), Peren (308), Tuensang (154), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (115), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

So far, a total of 1,00,534 suspected samples have been tested in Nagaland, of which 62,238 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, 34,028 tested on TruNat and 4,268 on Rapid Antigen Test in the State, said Dr Hangsing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)