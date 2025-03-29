New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday highlighted his government's achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, effective January 27, 2025.

Speaking at the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan, CM Dhami said that the UCC has been a long-standing promise of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, and Dhami claimed that it's a game-changer for the state.

"We had made a promise to the people of Uttarakhand during the assembly polls in 2022 that once a new government is formed, we will come up with a Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. After busting the myth that an incumbent government cannot be repeated in the state, people made us victorious twice. Keeping our promise, we implemented the UCC effective from January 27, 2025. With this, for the first time in the country, people from different castes, creeds, and religions have a similar law," he said.

However, the UCC has also faced criticism from some Muslim groups, who allege that it targets their community. Dhami dismissed these allegations, saying that those who refuse to accept the Indian Constitution or obey law and order are the ones who stand against the Constitution.

"Those people who talk like this and say they will not accept the Indian Constitution or obey the law and order are the ones who stand against the Constitution. These are the same people who do not follow Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. We never believed in appeasement politics, and when we implemented the UCC, we didn't face any kind of resistance," said CM Dhami.

On the exclusion of tribal communities from the UCC, Dhami explained that the committee responsible for preparing the UCC draft had interacted with people from the tribal community, who agreed to be part of the UCC without any apprehensions.

"When the committee responsible for preparing the UCC draft interacted with people from the tribal community, they too agreed to be part of the UCC without any apprehensions, citing that with time and development, their customs and rituals have become lenient. But give us some time. So, we have made such proposals that there will always be space for rectifications," he added.

Dhami also addressed the sealing of over 150 madrasas in the state, saying that it was simply a matter of implementing law and order.

The Chief Minister said, "We are simply implementing law and order. These madrasas operated without registration, and instead of offering talim (education), several other activities took place there. Rohingyas were also residing in them."

He dismissed allegations of religious bias, saying, "We are not discriminating based on religion or caste. We are enrolling children from madrasas into government schools. We are not targeting anyone. The people of Uttarakhand live peacefully."

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government's achievements in the last three years, including the construction of all-weather roads for the Char Dham pilgrimage, the near completion of the Delhi-Dehradun elevated road, the Hosting of the 38th National Games, and the organisation of three G-20 meetings in the state; Operating AIIMS Rishikesh, securing a satellite centre of AIIMS and successful completion of Mahakumbh 2025, with 200 cusecs of water released from Tehri Dam daily to facilitate holy dips in the Ganga.

Dhami noted, "We had presented a drishti patra to the people ahead of the polls. So far, we have achieved 70 percent of the promises made in the drishti patra. The rest will be achieved in the next two years."

On the healthcare front, he said, "In the health sector, we are operating AIIMS Rishikesh and have also secured a satellite centre of AIIMS."

Further, sharing insight into the "successful" completion of Mahakumbh 2025, Dhami said, "From Tehri Dam every day 200 cusecs water was released in Ganga which helped people from across the world to taking a 'holy' dip in Ganga in Prayagraj." (ANI)

