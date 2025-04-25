Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and stressed the need to eliminate forces that threaten the communal harmony of the nation.

Addressing mediapersons here, Yadav said, "A very sad incident has taken place and it cannot be condemned enough... The government has assured that such an incident will not happen again, and we hope that concrete steps will be taken along with strong action...Those who want to destroy the brotherhood of our country, such forces should be wiped out forever."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Ministers today and asked them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states, according to sources.

Amit Shah is also talking to all chief ministers on the issue, asking them to identify all Pakistan nationals in their respective states and take steps to ensure their prompt return to Pakistan. A decision has been made to cancel all types of visas, effective immediately.

Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty." Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter. India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty.

The Indian government has taken a significant step following the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

