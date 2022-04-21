New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in the forest area near Rajghat on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to fire officials, seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | @NITIAayog @UNICEFIndia This Child Focused SDG Initiative Builds on Our Efforts in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The fire was brought under control at 2.25 pm, they said, adding there was no report of any injury to any person.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)