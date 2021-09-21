The crocodile was rescued by the forest Department( Photo:ANI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 21(ANI): A forest department team rescued an 8-foot-long crocodile which had entered the Lakshmi Vilas Palace complex in Vadodara creating fear among the residents of the area.

Security staff of the complex immediately informed the forest department which reached the spot and rescued the crocodile.

Meanwhile, Jignesh Pawar, volunteer, Forest Department said, "We had to face a problem in catching the crocodile but we have rescued it safely and brought him to the forest department. The crocodile was about 8-foot-long. (ANI)

