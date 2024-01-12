Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Bush fires broke out at several places in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

The fire incidents were reported from the hills of the Khadiniyar forest area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.

The personnel and machinery of the Forest Department and the Fire and Emergency Services were trying to bring the fire under control, the officials added.

Forest and bush fires have been reported from several areas in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days. On Thursday, forest fires were reported from Pranhal and Chimber areas of the south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Forest Department has issued an advisory warning of the heightened risk of forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir due to continuous dry weather.

With dry winter conditions and increased human activity in forested areas, the potential for devastating blazes is significant, which can cause loss of life and property, damage to soil fertility, biodiversity, and climate patterns and health hazards, the department said.

"Don't burn leaves, bushes, grass, stubble and debris near forest areas," the advisory stated.

