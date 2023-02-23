Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) Former Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and veteran politician Kanna Lakshminarayana on Thursday joined the Telugu Desam Party.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

Lakshminarayana joined TDP in the presence of party president N Chandrababu Naidu, amid cheers from his supporters and cadre.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Businessman Held for Rs 2.26 Crore Tax Evasion in Thane.

Commenting on YSRCP's reign in the southern state, he alleged that a draconian rule is going on and called on all the democratic forces to team up, according to a message posted by TDP on its Twitter handle.

Heaping praises, Naidu said Lakshminaranaya is a man of many virtues, and termed his addition as auspicious.

The 68-year-old had served as a Minister during the Congress regime and later headed the BJP in Andhra Pradesh to be replaced by Somu Veerraju eventually.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)