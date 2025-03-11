Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 11 (ANI): A grand inaugural event was organised by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on Monday, to welcome a new batch of postgraduate students.

The event, which was attended by the former Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, and other eminent personalities marked the formal start of the academic journey of the students.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Celebrations Begin in Braj and Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held in Sambhal.

Chandrachud said that it is the responsibility of the students to use technology positively for the betterment of the people. Further, he said that the students should use the knowledge for the betterment of the people.

Speaking to the media, he said "Technology can be used both positively and negatively. It is our responsibility to use technology positively for the betterment of people, as the government has created such a huge infrastructure for AIIMS Jodhpur. The knowledge they are gaining should be used for the betterment of the public."

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

Dr SS Aggarwal, Chairman, AIIMS Jodhpur was the special guest at the event.

At the ceremony, Shilpi Gupta Dixit conducted the 'Pin Up Ceremony' to mark the formal admission of the new PG students.

Last month, former CJI Chandrachud, attended the second edition of the Vidhi Utsav, the Festival of Law, Legal Literature & Luminaries, at the Constitution Club of India here.

At the event, he said that literature sheds light on the gaps in law and humanises it. He also highlighted the need to look beyond just the written letter of the law in order to have a better perspective of the law itself.

As a keynote speaker on the inaugural day of the event, the former CJI emphasised the importance of reading literature."Literature, we may agree, humanises the law," the ex-CJI said.

The former judge cited various examples of authors and scholars, reading whose books had inspired him in his journey both as a lawyer and later as a judge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)