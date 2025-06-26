New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, will meet on July 11, 2025, at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi, featuring interactions with legal experts and former officials.

Sitting of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Members are informed that the next sitting of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will now be held on July 11.

The agenda of the Meeting is interaction with Justice JS Kehar, former Chief Justice of India, on the said Bills. Interaction with Justice DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, on the said Bills.

Interaction with Dr EM Sudarsana Natchiappan, former Rajya Sabha Member, former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and Senior Advocate on the said Bills.

Interaction with Dr Veerappa Moily, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, former Union Minister, former Chairman, 2nd Administrative Reforms Committee and former Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Finance on the said Bills.

Earlier, Chairperson of JPC, ONOE, PP Chaudhary, held discussions with various stakeholders in five states, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh (Union Territory) over the issue of One Nation One Election. Meetings were held in Delhi, during which we had interactions with former CJIs UU Lalit, Ranjan Gogoi, former chief justices of various high courts and others.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI exclusively, PP Choudhary said, The committee believes that it should visit all states and hear their opinions, which is why the tour is being organised.

Reacting to the website launch, PP Chaudhary told ANI earlier that there should be "transparency" and the entire Committee has agreed on this. "There should be transparency. The entire Committee has agreed that we must keep transparency. The website will facilitate opinions from all the stakeholders. The committee took decisions on two major things, the advertisement will be printed in all languages so that all stakeholders can give their opinions."

"Secondly, the website will facilitate inputs from all stakeholders... This is being examined by the Secretary General... The development of technology is taking time to ensure the website doesn't crash... The website will be launched soon with a QR code facility. Suggestions will be collected, and Parliamentarians will review them," he added.

He further remarked that everyone has different opinions. "There could be different opinions in the Committee too...One time will come when all the members will agree to it because all the leaders think for the nation and will agree over it for the nation's interest," he said. (ANI)

