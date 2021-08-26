New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay was on Thursday appointed as the vice chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva have been nominated members of the municipal council, according to a gazette notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central government made the nominations in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994), it said.

According to the notification, Upadhyay is the new vice chairperson of the NDMC.

Upadhyay was the Delhi BJP president from July 2014 to November 2016.

