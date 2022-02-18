Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) A man and his accomplice were arrested on with joint efforts of Gurugram and Jhajjar Police Friday for trying to extort money from a business owner making threatening calls, officials here said.

The accused, Anshu, posed as a member of Neeraj Bawana gang and made a threatening calls to the owner of a packaging and printing facility in Sampla, Rohtak.

Bawana is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

According to police, Anshu is a former employee of the complainant and was terminated owing to his criminal activities.

The business owner made a complaint to police Tuesday, saying he received a threatening call the previous day from a man who identified himself as a henchman of Neeraj Bawana, said police.

In his call, the man threatened to kill the owner and also get his shop shut if did not pay up, they said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation, it came to light that the unit manager of the firm too had got similar call and had made a complaint to Rohtak Police, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The number was traced to Jhajjar and the accused was nabbed, who admitted snatching phones to make these calls.

“The accused is under custody and is being interrogated,” Boken said.

