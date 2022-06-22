New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran has been unanimously elected as the new president of the India International Centre, the organisation said on Wednesday.

He succeeds N N Vohra and will take charge on June 23, the India International Centre (IIC) said in a statement.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Makes Videography Mandatory for Police in Narcotics Seizure Case.

"The President of the India International Centre is elected once in five years from among the Life Trustees following the time-honoured principle of rotation of the presidency. N N Vohra completed his five-year presidential tenure on June 22. Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, Life Trustee, who is next in line in the inter se seniority of Life Trustees, has been unanimously elected by the Board as the new President," it said.

Saran has also served as Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Nuclear Affairs and Climate Change, the IIC said.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

After leaving government service in 2010, he has headed the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a prestigious think-tank focusing on economic issues (2011-2017) and was chairman of the National Security Advisory Board under the National Security Council (2013-15), it added.

He is member of the Governing Board of the Centre for Policy Research and of the Institute of Chinese Studies.

His first book "How India Sees the World" was published in 2017. He has recently published his second book "How China Sees India and the World".

Saran was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2011 for his contributions to civil service.

In May 2019, he was conferred the Spring Order Gold and Silver Star by the Emperor of Japan for promoting India-Japan relations, the IIC statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)