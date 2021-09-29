Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata.

Faleiro, who reached Kolkata on Tuesday, met TMC president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna today.

Faleiro told reporters that his dream was to bring the "Congress family" together and that the BJP should be defeated.

"Today, when I am joining TMC, my dream is to bring the Congress family together. My main mission behind joining TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive policies, the culture of hatred and vengeance," he said.

Faleiro alleged that India is facing an economic meltdown.

"Today I am starting a journey with Didi (Mamata Banerjee) because Goa needs a credible alternative. I request her to come to Goa to protect the identity and heritage of Goa," he said.

Earlier addressing a press conference in Goa on Monday, Faleiro had lauded Trinamool Congress victory in assembly polls in West Bengal earlier this year.

"Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress," he said.

Faleiro submitted his resignation on Monday as an MLA.

Goa is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

