Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was named the Brand Ambassador of West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the opening day of the seventh global business summit in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Announcing the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the primary administrative body for the sport in the country, as the brand ambassador of Bengal, the CM said, "Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure in our state and can inspire and work for our young generations in a big way. I want to involve him as the Brand Ambassador of Bengal."

Handing over the certificate to Bengal's brand ambassador, Mamata, during her opening address at the Bengal Global Business Summit, said, "We must be positive and constructive."

in a swipe at the BJP, the principal Opposition player in the state, the chief minister said people are not pigeon-holed and divided into separate communities in West Bengal.

"Our national anthem, which was written by Rabindra Nath Tagore, says that we are all together. We (the TMC government) don't raise artificial walls between people. We are one from the heart despite being home to people from multiple cultures and ethnicities," the CM added.

The CM said she celebrates Christmas just like she does Durga Puja. Ahead of the Pujas this year, she doled out Rs 70,000 to 48,000 clubs each.

"We celebrate Christmas just like Durga Puja. Bengal is very sweet and cute. Durga Puja is our national festival. I gave Rs 70,000 to 48,000 clubs each to showcase their creativity during the Pujas. In exchange for Rs 300 crores that we spent (on Pujas), we earned Rs 80,000 crores," the CM said.

She added that school uniforms are made within the four corners of the state, with orders going out to women weavers across Bengal.

"We have created 3 lakh jobs. We do not allow our school uniforms to be made outside the state. We give bulk orders to our women, who stitch school uniforms while also taking care of their household chores," she added.

The seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit will culminate on Wednesday. (ANI)

