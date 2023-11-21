Kochi, November 21: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student suffered severe injuries in his eye after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor stabbed him in the face with a pen in Kerala's Ernakulam. The incident occurred in Perumbavoor on Monday, November 20, over a minor dispute. A case has been registered against the bus conductor.

According to a report published by the New Indian Express, the student, identified as Alsabith Naseer, a resident of Parappuram, Perumbavoor, suffered injuries to his eyelid and face and was taken to a hospital. Alsabith said that he and three other students were on their way to school when KSRTC conductor Vimal, from Rayamangalam, assaulted him. He said the bus was crowded with people because it was rush hour. Kerala Shooting: Youth Opens Fire at School in Naikkanal; 'No Need To Panic', Says Thrissur Collector (Watch Video).

The report said that the conductor asked the victim to keep his bag in the luggage space. The student said he had to hold his bag because the luggage space was full. He told the conductor this, but the conductor abused him and stabbed his face with a pen. The incident happened around 8.40 am.

In another incident, a KSRTC conductor at Vellarada depot was taken into custody after he allegedly verbally abused, physically assaulted and harassed a young passenger during a bus journey. The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar (42). The victim, Hrithik Krishna (23) from Balaramapuram, travelled on a bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Vellarada with a female relative. They were sitting together on a seat, which displeased the conductor. The conductor asked Hrithik to move away from the woman, but he refused. Girl Attacked in Kerala Video: Man Stabs, Injures Minor For Allegedly Refusing Engagement in Kozhikode, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Upon reaching the Kattakkada depot, the conductor returned and began shouting obscenities at Hrithik. A confrontation ensued, during which witnesses say that the conductor attacked Hrithik with a ticket machine and pushed him to the ground.

