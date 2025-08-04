Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], August 4 (ANI): The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren will be brought to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly at 10 AM on Monday, August 5, for leaders and the public to pay their final respects.

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed deep sorrow over the demise, calling it a personal loss.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 20 Peacocks Found Dead Near Stream in Hanumanthapura Village Weeks After Tigress, Her 4 Cubs Poisoned to Death in Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

"Entire Jharkhand is mourning the demise of Guru ji. He was a respectable leader...The demise of Guru ji is a personal loss to me. I considered him a father figure. He loved me like a son...I had seen him from close quarters. Despite being a tribal, he was a vegetarian. He led a life of 'saada jeeva, ucch vichaar'...May his soul rest in peace...It is the duty of all of us in Jharkhand to fulfil his dreams," he told reporters.

Union Minister and LJP (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan also offered heartfelt condolences. "Shibu Soren's demise has created a great vacuum in society. He was the voice of the oppressed sections of the society. He had very cordial relations with my father, Ramvilas Paswan... He brought the scheduled tribes of his state to the mainstream... His loss is irreparable and his persona is irreplaceable," he added.

Also Read | Adani Group Denies Bloomberg Report on Tie-Up With China's BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy, Calls It 'Baseless and Misleading'.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, leave their Delhi residence for Sir Gangaram Hospital, where the mortal remains of his father, JMM patron and former CM Shibu Soren, are kept.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He had suffered a stroke one-and-a-half months ago and was on life support for the past month.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)