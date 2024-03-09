Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan attacked the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the government itself is a sand mafia, mining mafia and liquor mafia.

"Party MLAs and MPs are looting sand and are providing it to their leader. Jagan Mohan Reddy's people are illegally occupying any vacant land. The government itself has become a liquor mafia. The government here is playing with the health of the citizens," Chauhan said.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

Earlier, the CM used to say that I would ban liquor, whereas this government has earned an income of Rs 36,000 crore from liquor, Chauhan said adding that the income which was earlier Rs 6,000 crore has now increased to Rs 36,000 crores.

The former CM said that law and order are deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh, and there is no one listening to the public.

Also Read | ‘Khadi for Nation and Khadi for Fashion’: Doordarshan News Anchors To Don Khadi Attire (Watch Video).

"Rape cases are continuously increasing here. We have decided in Madhya Pradesh to take action against those who lay hands on our daughters. On the other hand, rape cases are continuously increasing in Andhra Pradesh," Chauhan said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is anti-Hindu. "Hindu temples are being attacked. If anyone goes to protest, then he is also attacked," he said.

Chouhan said that the Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya and the whole country is celebrating. "A corridor has been built in Kashi and here, anti-Hindu activities are taking place," he said.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that currently, the country is moving forward under the leadership of Modi.

"On one side, there are leaders like Rahul Gandhi and, on the other side, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the son of Bharat Mata, who is building India. Modi ji has enhanced the image of India in the world. The echo of Modi-Modi is heard throughout the world. This is not the honour of Modi, but of 140 crore Indians," Chauhan said.

He said that wherever Rahul travels, Congress gets wiped out. There is panic in Congress. Every day, Congress leaders leave the party.

The former Chief Minister said that, during the assembly elections, some people used to say that the BJP would not win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"We used to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form a government with a huge majority in all the three states. There has been a historic victory in Madhya Pradesh. Women have given record-breaking votes to the BJP, women have stood firmly with BJP. Modi ji has guaranteed to make a developed India. Modi ji's guarantee is a guarantee to fulfil the guarantee," Chouhan said.

The former Chief Minister said that the BJP's victory chariot is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi.

"I believe that the BJP alone will cross 370 and with NDA, it will cross 400. In Madhya Pradesh also, BJP will win 29 out of 29 seats," he said.

Addressing the workers, he said that Nellore should break all the records by winning this seat. This is the right time for a change in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"We will win the Lok Sabha elections and will also win the assembly elections here. We should make contact with the beneficiaries, women, young people and also tell them the reality of Jagan Mohan Reddy while informing them about the public welfare schemes of Modi ji," Chouhan said.

"Till the elections, the booth workers should devote their entire time to the party and go from door to door to spread awareness. Take a pledge that we will win in the Assembly and Lok Sabha and, for this, we will leave no stone unturned," he added.

Chouhan said that PM Modi has given a gift by reducing the price of LPG by Rs 100 on Women's Day. At the same time, Jagan Mohan Reddy imposed a tax on garbage, he said.

"Whoever imposed a tax on garbage, throw his government in the garbage, uproot it and throw it away," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)