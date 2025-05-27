Imphal, May 27 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Singh visited Raj Bhavan following an invitation from the governor, they said.

They discussed key issues related to the state's ongoing challenges, sources said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

