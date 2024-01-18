Sirsa (Haryana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Former MP Ashok Tanwar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday citing the reason as the alignment of AAP with the Indian National Congress for Chandigarh Mayor elections.

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party."

He further wrote that as a responsible citizen of this country and having been in active politics since his student days, he has always believed in the Constitution, the Country and the People first.

"I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat and its People," he added.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections.

AAP was going to contest for the Mayor seat while Congress was contesting for Senior Deputy Mayor.

The date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held today (Thursday), was pushed back citing the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer.

The announcement triggered protests by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had formed an alliance for the mayoral elections.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Raghav Chadha also reached the Municipal Corporation Office and while speaking to media personnel, he claimed that BJP wanted the election postponed with fear of defeat. (ANI)

