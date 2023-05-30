Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) Leaders from different political parties from Madhya Pradesh joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Tuesday in presence of party president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Former MP from Rewa Parliamentary Constituency Buddhasen Patel, ex-MLAs Naresh Singh Gurjar and Dhirendra Singh and former members of Satna District Panchayat were among those who joined the BRS party, a release said.

Rao welcomed them into the party fold by offering them the pink (party) scarves.

Buddhasen Patel has been appointed as the coordinator of Madhya Pradesh state BRS party by Rao, it said.

The leaders, who joined the BRS said that people of Madhya Pradesh are ready to join the party on a large scale for Telangana model governance.

They said they will hold a public meeting in Bhopal by inviting Rao, the release added.

With BRS keen on expanding, leaders from different political parties and trade unions were among those from Maharashtra and other states, who joined the party during the last couple of months.

